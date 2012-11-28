Preview: Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s “Lean on Me”

If you’ve been keeping up with the OWN TV reality series that has stolen the hearts of the entire country, you’ll be glad to hear that a brand new episode of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” is back on this weekend.

After moving into the new house without Tim, Jenae decides she needs a girls’ night out and surprises Robbie with a striptease class! Can you picture Miss Robbie on the pole? Lord have mercy!

Meanwhile, Tim brings in a strict manager to whip the Mangrove into shape, and Robbie puts Andre into counseling.

Check out the preview below, put something delicious in the oven and be sure to grab the family for a Saturday night of fun and laughs on the big comfy couch. You won’t want to miss it Saturday, December 1st at 9PM EST on OWN.

Terron Austin Posted November 28, 2012

