Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner (aka “The Fly Jock”) and host of The Tom Joyner Morning Show is spotted out on the Red Carpet at the 2012 Soul Train Awards. Tom Joyner and his radio co-hosts presented the Ashford & Simpson Award for the Songwriter of the Year. Tom Joyner also discusses how quickly the 2013 Fantastic Voyage cruise cabins have sold already.

November 26, 2012

