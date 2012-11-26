Tom Joyner (aka “The Fly Jock”) and host of The Tom Joyner Morning Show is spotted out on the Red Carpet at the 2012 Soul Train Awards. Tom Joyner and his radio co-hosts presented the Ashford & Simpson Award for the Songwriter of the Year. Tom Joyner also discusses how quickly the 2013 Fantastic Voyage cruise cabins have sold already.
What were your thoughts on last night’s Soul Train Awards 2012 taped for the first time in Las Vegas?
RELATED LINKS:
EXCLUSIVE: Jody Watley Behind the Scenes at the Soul Train Awards 2012 Rehearsals
Les Brown Shares His Testimony at the Tom Joyner Take a Loved One to the Doctor Festival
Tom Joyner’s Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day
Tom Joyner’s In-Studio Jam with TANK
The Tom Joyner Morning Show Remembers Whitney Houston
Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Tom Joyner was originally published on kissrichmond.com