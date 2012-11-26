Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Goapele

Bay Area R&B and soul singer/songwriter Goapele (pronounced “Gwa-puh-lay”) hits the red carpet at the 2012 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas to discuss how excited she is to be nominated in the awards’ brand new category in honor of the top-selling independent artists. Goapele, who has been dedicated to carving her own niche of rich soul music through her popular San Francisco, CA live shows, has come a long way in just over 10 years.

Here she talks about the importance of the new category, how she feels about the work that’s been put in to be successful on her own plus her thoughts on making music count.

