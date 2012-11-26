CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Katt Williams Sued For ‘Non-Performance’ After Bizarre Meltdown At Oakland Show (NSFW Video)

0 reads
Leave a comment

 In the latest chapter of “Katt’s World”, we find Katt Williams being sued after his mental breakdown at a show in Oakland. I don’t know what he’s on but…..I definitely don’t want any of it!!!

Katt Williams and promoter Live Nation have been hit with a class-action lawsuit filed by Brian Herline on behalf of all attendees of the comedian’s Nov. 16 show in Oakland, Calif., TMZ reported. The lawsuit claims Williams “confronted a heckler, took his clothes off, and attempted to fight at least three audience members,” before ending the show in just 10 minutes.

See Huffington Post

Katt Williams Sued For ‘Non-Performance’ After Bizarre Meltdown At Oakland Show (NSFW Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Katt Williams Sued For 'Non-Performance' After Bizarre Meltdown At Oakland Show

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 hour ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 2 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 4 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close