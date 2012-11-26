Katt Williams Sued For ‘Non-Performance’ After Bizarre Meltdown At Oakland Show (NSFW Video)

In the latest chapter of “Katt’s World”, we find Katt Williams being sued after his mental breakdown at a show in Oakland. I don’t know what he’s on but…..I definitely don’t want any of it!!!

Katt Williams and promoter Live Nation have been hit with a class-action lawsuit filed by Brian Herline on behalf of all attendees of the comedian’s Nov. 16 show in Oakland, Calif., TMZ reported. The lawsuit claims Williams “confronted a heckler, took his clothes off, and attempted to fight at least three audience members,” before ending the show in just 10 minutes.

King Tutt Posted November 26, 2012

