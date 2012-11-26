UPDATE: Body Of Missing Cleveland 3-Year-Old Who Vanished From Park Found In Trash Bag

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

UPDATE: 11:00 PM EST –

A body tentatively identified as missing 3-year-old Emiliano Terry was found Monday evening in a trash bag at the Waste Management Transfer/Recycling Station in Oakwood, a county official said. Read more at NewsOne by clicking here. ——————————————————————————————————————–

Emilliano N. Terry

Case Type: Endangered

Date Of Birth: Jan. 1, 2009

Missing Date: Nov 25, 2012

Age Now: 3

Missing City: Cleveland

Missing State: Ohio

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 2’5″

Weight: 30 lbs.

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: He was last seen around 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Kossuth Park at E. 121 and Williams Avenue.

Circumstances of Disappearance: His mother, 20-year-old Camilia T. Terry, said that she was at the park with her children, when she took her eyes off of Emilliano for a moment to tend to another child.

The next thing she knew, Emilliano was missing.

One of the other children, a 5-year-old, said that Emilliano may have gotten in to a black Saab or similar vehicle with someone, but at this time, that detail is yet to be verified.

According to reports, the FBI is now involved in the case.

Watch news coverage of Emilliano’s disappearance here:

Fox 19 Action News reports:

According to police a dog from their K-9 unit [they] did indeed pick up the child’s scent in the park, but the boy was nowhere to be found. They also say the investigation is being handled as a missing persons case. Officers continue to expand the search radius and other search locations have been added.

The station is also reporting that one of its reporters viewed the original police report, which said foul play was suspected in the case.

Last Seen Wearing: A gray Northface coat, a red and black sweater, blue jeans, and blue and black Champion tennis shoes.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Time is of the essence in this case. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emilliano N. Terry or any information regarding the circumstances of his disappearance, please contact the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5400, or you can call 216-623-5418 or 216-621-1234 or 911. You may also contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

