CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio OneRadio One

Jesse Jackson Jr. Resigns From Congress

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jacskon disappeared mysteriously in mid-June. After much media speculation and Congressional pressure, his representatives announced that Jackson was undergoing treatment for depression. He has been treated twice at the Mayor Clinic for bipolar disorder.

Along with battling mental illness, Jackson faces legal trouble. He’s currently being investigated on allegations that he misused campaign funds to pay for redecorating his house and an expensive watch for a friend. Jackson, 47, will likely face jail time once a plea deal is negotiated related to those allegations.

congress , Jesse Jackson Jr , mental illness

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 3 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 3 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close