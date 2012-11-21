Jesse Jackson Jr. Resigns From Congress

Jacskon disappeared mysteriously in mid-June. After much media speculation and Congressional pressure, his representatives announced that Jackson was undergoing treatment for depression. He has been treated twice at the Mayor Clinic for bipolar disorder.

Along with battling mental illness, Jackson faces legal trouble. He’s currently being investigated on allegations that he misused campaign funds to pay for redecorating his house and an expensive watch for a friend. Jackson, 47, will likely face jail time once a plea deal is negotiated related to those allegations.

