I get a little teary-eyed whenever I see a curvy model booked for an ad campaign or featured in a publication. I can remember, not so long ago, when we weren’t in style. Gone were the days of the Marilyn Monroe body template. Society quickly inserted a standard double negative on every cover and in every advertisement. And then a genius invented the internet and the plus size community was no longer silenced.

MUST READ: CURVY GIRL STYLE: 8 Must-Buy-Now Holiday Dresses From Monif C

Gabi Gregg is one of the first champions of the plus size community that I remember reading. Back then she was known as The Young Fat and Fabulous blogger who rocked a fly trendy look every week on her blog. You’d visit her blog for an affirmation of what you should be wearing. Today, she still manages to update her life’s moments via her blog but she’s also got a brand new gig as a new contributor to InStyle Magazine. Gabi will have a monthly page insert with tips and style ideas for plus size women. You can peep her debut in the December issue, which hits newsstands tomorrow.

#TeamBeautiful send a huge congrats and a big you-go-girl to Gabi. Your achievements in the industry are well deserved!

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012

RELATED STORIES:

BEAUTY BUZZ: Would You Rent Your Nail Polish? Meet Lacquerous.com

FIRST LOOK: Kardashians Launch Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins

Totally InStyle: Plus Size Blogger Named New Style Contributor was originally published on hellobeautiful.com