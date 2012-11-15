FAB OR FUG: Keyshia Cole’s Fierce New Pixie Cut

We’ve seen singer Keyshia Cole in every hair style imaginable. Over the years she’s rocked the best, and worst, in lacefronts, weaves, naturally curly, and of course a variation of colors.

Keyshia recently werked the red carpet for the 2012 Soul Train Awards at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas donning a slinky little black dress and fierce new pixie haircut.

Channelling a bit of Halle dipped with Amber, Keyshia looks amazing. I know we all love the versatility that faux hair give us, but I personally enjoy when celebs make their real hair work. I believe it gives a nod to those little girls everywhere that our hair is beautiful too.

Thoughts?

