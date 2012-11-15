Katt Williams Arrested AGAIN!!!

Comedian Katt Williams continues his love affair with the law….this time he was arrested by police in Oakland last night.

Sources say Katt was brought to a police station for questioning about an alleged battery incident that went down at Kimball’s Carnival in East Oakland around 3 AMand has not yet been released.

This story is developing….

King Tutt Posted November 15, 2012

