Katt Williams Arrested AGAIN!!!

Comedian Katt Williams continues his love affair with the law….this time he was arrested by police in Oakland last night.

Sources say Katt was brought to a police station for questioning about an alleged battery incident that went down at Kimball’s Carnival in East Oakland around 3 AMand has not yet been released.

This story is developing….

Katt Williams Arrested AGAIN!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
