0 reads Leave a comment
Comedian Katt Williams continues his love affair with the law….this time he was arrested by police in Oakland last night.
Sources say Katt was brought to a police station for questioning about an alleged battery incident that went down at Kimball’s Carnival in East Oakland around 3 AMand has not yet been released.
This story is developing….
Follow on Twitter @djkingtutt804
Katt Williams Arrested AGAIN!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours