The Vote Is Yours! Early Voting Begins Today

On Nov. 6, Americans will head to the polls to vote for President of the United States. Either Americans will make history again by re-electing President Obama or they will elect Gov. Mitt Romney. Early voting begins today. Click here for a list of early voting sites in Mecklenburg County.

Attorney James Ferguson is hosting an early voting kick-off party at the Excelsior Club on Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.

Tonya Jameson Posted September 24, 2012

