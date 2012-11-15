Funk Jazz Kafe’ Brings Soul Back To Music

Three years ago Leela James asked, “Where Has The Music Gone?”

It’s a question old school music lovers around the globe are asking. And one that is being answered by the Funk Jazz Kafe Movement.

What is the Funk Jazz Kafe?

The FunkJazz Kafe (FJK) is a multi-faceted arts and music festival. A special interest mixture of style and substance linking fashion, virtual and visual arts, food, wellness, dance, spoken word, new media, bazaar vending and interactive suites with the favorite main ingredient: music.

Now in it’s 17th year, FJK has forged its own path. It’s a key element of the Atlanta music scene. The goal has been to introduce new artistic talents and lifestyle concepts in a creative atmosphere as well as merge wellness, music, technology, art, fashion and multimedia as an integrated lifestyle.

FJK is the subject of a new documentary by Jason Orr. The documentary has been shown across the country and will show in Charlotte at the Neighborhood Theater (511 East 36th St., Charlotte, NC 28205 in the historical arts district) tonight at 7 p.m. This viewing is a collaboration between Orr and RadioRehabCharlotte.com.

We asked Orr to tell us a little about why he decided to make the film and what he hopes people will take away from it.

What prompted you to do this documentary?

I wanted to tell the story of the FunkJazz Kafé movement (it’s first decade) and how it became popular with the people due to the evaporation of soul music out of the commercial market and the period when the primary genres of Black music were becoming “pop”.

What do you hope people will take away from it?

I would like for people to take away the understanding of how important it is to preserve soul music – all of it’s genres (spirituals, blues, jazz, R&B, hip hop, etc.). As well as how the arts community can come together and really have an impact on their city and possibly the world.

Is there anything additional you want to share about the documentary?

This is truly an exclusive viewing! Who knows if it will ever be released to the public in the format that it’s in now. so I would advise everyone to see this version of the movie. Got a lot of conversation and performances with artist that we know and love… and some you will just be discovering… and it’s definitely educational for our history buffs out there.

