CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Valerie Simpson Recalls How Nick Ashford Penned “I’m Every Woman”

1 reads
Leave a comment

The iconic lyrics for the song ‘I’m Every Woman,’ an anthem for women that has spanned generations, were actually written by a man, the late and great singer/songwriter Nick Ashford.

Watch as Nick’s wife and songwriting partner, Valerie Simpson, reveals how her husband tapped into his feminine side to pen this hit, which was later a chart-topping success for Chaka Khan and the late Whitney Houston.

RELATED LINKS:

First Look: Oprah’s Next Chapter with Bette Midler & Valerie Simpson

Producer, Singer & Songwriter Valerie Simpson Honors Late Husband Nick Ashford at Gala

Nick Ashford of Famed Duo “Ashford & Simpson” Dies at 69

Valerie Simpson Recalls How Nick Ashford Penned “I’m Every Woman” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Chaka Khan , i'm every woman , interview , Lyrics , Next Chapter , Nick Ashford , Oprah Winfrey , Valerie Simpson , whitney houston

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 5 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close