Valerie Simpson Recalls How Nick Ashford Penned “I’m Every Woman”

The iconic lyrics for the song ‘I’m Every Woman,’ an anthem for women that has spanned generations, were actually written by a man, the late and great singer/songwriter Nick Ashford.
Watch as Nick’s wife and songwriting partner, Valerie Simpson, reveals how her husband tapped into his feminine side to pen this hit, which was later a chart-topping success for Chaka Khan and the late Whitney Houston.
