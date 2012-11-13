Multi-Millionaire Creator Of McAfee Anti-Virus Software On The Run For Murder

When one thinks of the name McAfee, more than likely, one of the most common virus protection options for computers comes to mind. But the software’s multimillionaire creator, John McAfee, 67, has allegedly pivoted from removal of malicious threats, to maliciously removing people.

According to Belize police, McAfee is on the run for the murder of American expatriate named Gregory Faull, 52, who was gunned down at his home after the two engaged in a volatile argument.

TMZ reports:

McAfee — whose software company sold to Intel in 2010 for $7 billion — has been living in Belize for a while now. Details around the alleged argument between McAfee and Faull are unclear, but police claim Faull had filed a formal complaint about McAfee with the local mayor’s office recently, claiming McAfee had been firing off guns and exhibiting “roguish behavior.” Gizmodo has published a statement from the San Pedro police, which says Faull was found lying face up “in a pool of blood.” Police have not established a motive.

McAfee had been acting increasingly erratic and associating with local gangsters in Belize, according to local reports. In April of this year, acting on suspicion of illegal activity, a SWAT Team converged on McAfee’s home, finding “$20,000 in cash, a lab stocked with chemistry equipment, and a small armory’s worth of firearms: seven pump-action shotguns, one single-action shotgun, two 9-mm. pistols, 270 shotgun cartridges, 30 9-mm. pistol rounds, and twenty .38 rounds,” reports Gizmodo.com’s Jeff Wise.

He was also on the quest to create a”super perv powder,” a drug that yielded no adverse side effects and intense hyper-sexuality:

“Measure your dose, apply a small amount of saliva to just the tip of your middle finger, press it against the dose, insert,” wrote McAfee. “Doesn’t really hurt as much as it sounds. We’re in an arena (drugs/libido) that I navigate as well as anyone on the planet here. If you take my advice about this (may sound gross to some of you perhaps), you will be well rewarded.”

Belize police are actively searching for McAfee, but with his millions, hiding probably won’t be that difficult — even if it’s in plain sight.

