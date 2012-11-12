Halle Berry will not be house hunting in Paris any time soon. A judge has ruled that Halle cannot move to France with her daughter Nahla.
The actress who in involved in a bitter custody battle with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, went to court with hopes of getting a judge to allow her to take daughter Nahla, 4, to Paris.
MUST READ: Halle Berry Puts Wedding On Hold Until She Relocates To France
But on Friday the judge denied the request, reports TMZ.
Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!
Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!—
Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012
MUST READ:
All About Halle Berry’s Daughter: Nahla Ariela Aubry
Halle Berry Has To Pay Her Baby Daddy $20,000 A Month In Child Support
Halle Berry Shut Down In Court, Cannot Move To France was originally published on hellobeautiful.com