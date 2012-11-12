CLOSE
Halle Berry Shut Down In Court, Cannot Move To France

Halle Berry will not be house hunting in Paris any time soon. A judge has ruled that Halle cannot move to France with her daughter Nahla.

The actress who in involved in a bitter custody battle with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, went to court with hopes of getting a judge to allow her to take daughter Nahla, 4, to Paris.

But on Friday the judge denied the request, reports TMZ.

Halle Berry Shut Down In Court, Cannot Move To France was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Halle Berry

