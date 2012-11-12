Halle Berry Shut Down In Court, Cannot Move To France

Halle Berry will not be house hunting in Paris any time soon. A judge has ruled that Halle cannot move to France with her daughter Nahla.

The actress who in involved in a bitter custody battle with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, went to court with hopes of getting a judge to allow her to take daughter Nahla, 4, to Paris.

But on Friday the judge denied the request, reports TMZ.

