Breaking: “Voice Of Elmo” Accused Of Sex With Underaged Boy

  TMZ is reporting that Kevin Clash,  the voice of Elmo,  has taken a leave of absence from Sesame Street in the wake of allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy!. Clash has denied the allegations and explained to TMZ that he had a relationship with the young man, but insists it only took place after the accuser was an adult.

Sesame Workshop officials tell TMZ  …”Kevin insists that these allegations are false and defamatory and he has taken actions to protect his reputation.  We have granted him a leave of absence to do so.” and that they conducted a thorough investigation and determined the allegation of underage sex was unsubstantiated.  They say they never tried to silence the accuser — rather they asked for evidence supporting his claim, but he never produced it.

See the full story at TMZ

Breaking: "Voice Of Elmo" Accused Of Sex With Underaged Boy was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
