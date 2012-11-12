CLOSE
Ne-Yo Describes His Appreciation for Musical Substance & the Genre of Country Music

On his recent trip to London ahead of the release of his new album, R.E.D., Arkansas born Grammy winning R&B star Ne-Yo sat down with SoulCulture TV to discuss his views on bringing soul and substance to dance music.

He also  showed how well-versed he his in music by describing his appreciation for the genre of country music and storytelling, and experiencing unconditional love in a new way through fatherhood.

