Rock Your Vote And Get Freebies!

There are a number of retailers who are providing fun, promotional giveaways to those who have exercised their right to vote. Here, NewsOne gives the skinny on where to get the goods.

1) White Castle: This fast-food giant will give you a free order of sweet potato fries with any purchase; however, you need to show your “I Voted” sticker to qualify. You can also get a coupon for free fries if you vote on White Castle’s Facebook page.

2) Jet Blue: This airline is offering “Election Protection” to those in the country who vote for the losing candidate. Participants cast their vote online for a chance to win a free flight once the winning candidate is announced.

3) Zipcar: This company is offering half off hourly rates between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. in their “Zip to the Polls” promotion.

4) Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop: With the purchase of any beverage, show your “I Voted” sticker at participating locations and you’ll get a free donut.

5) California Tortilla: Wear your “I Voted” sticker or say “Vote” at any location for a free taco. No purchase is required.

6) Taco Bueno: “Guac the Vote” at this taco chain. Customers get a free guacamole and chips when they redeem and print out the offer from their Facebook page. Restaurants are located in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

7) Te Merci: The online gift boutique will be offering an “I VOTED” special only on election day. If you vote (it’s on the honor system), you can take 11 percent off all of their “made in the US products” plus flat-rate $6.00 shipping on any order.

8) 7-Eleven: Show your support for your preferred presidential candidate with your choice of coffee cup and keep tabs on the election results by state or nationwide online. (At press time, Obama was leading by 59 percent.)

9) Tijuana Flats: On November 6th, head on over to your local Tijuana Flats with your “I Voted” sticker and you’ll snag a FREE appetizer. Restaurants are located in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

10) Romano’s Macaroni Grill: On election day, if you ‘vote American, you can eat Italian!’ Save $10 off your online order of $20 or more when you enter the promo code RMGTOGO on the company’s checkout page.

Go out and make your voice heard! VOTE!

November 6, 2012

