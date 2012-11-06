Court Orders Ohio Woman To Wear ‘Idiot’ Sign For Driving Around School Bus

Shena Hardin was order by an Ohio court to stand at an intersection wearing a sign warning about idiots who drive around school buses, WLWT 5-TV reports.

As NewsOne previously reported, the Cleveland Public Schools system accused Hardin of regularly passing up school buses by driving on the sidewalk. Though, there was no proof of her acts.

But the district called the cops and set up a sting to catch her on Sept. 11. And, again, Hardin passed up the bus on that day by driving on the sidewalk. She even drove pass the door of a daycare on her path to nowhere.

However, the cops were waiting for her when she reach the nearest stop sign and arrested her. Hardin was also recorded via cell phone video driving recklessly.

Now, according to court documents obtained by WLWT 5-TV, Hardin has been ordered to stand at an intersection for two days wearing a sign that reads, “Only an idiot drives on the sidewalk to avoid a school bus.”

She has to wear the sign from from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. both days. Her license was suspended for 30 days and she had to pay $250 in court costs.

Justice has been served. Thankfully, no one was hurt by this…idiot!

Terrell Jermaine Starr Posted November 6, 2012

