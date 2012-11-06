Lil Wayne just lost his case against Quincy Jones III (son of legenday producer Quincy Jones) in which he wanted a shutdown of a controversial documentary which exposes a lot about the rapper. Not only did the judge rule against Weezy, he also ordered him to pay Quincy Jones III over $2 million in a countersuit for blocking the project and hurting potential profits.

Lil’ Wayne was unable to attend the trial since his seizures prevent him from flying (guess there’s no train tracks or highways in Wayne’s World), so his video deposition was used in his absence. This is the same video which surfaced showing total disrespect for the court and a touch of threats which can be seen below courtesy of TMZ.

Lil’ Wayne Loses Lawsuit Case Against Quincy Jones III was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 6, 2012

