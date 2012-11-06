Obama To Wisconsin: Middle Class ‘Needs A Champion’

President Barack Obama and his GOP opponent Mitt Romney have been on a cross-country tear visiting key swing states as they make their final pitch to voters in what is being described as a tight contest between the pair. In a race too close to confidently call, Obama and Romney have spent ample time in key battleground states, such as Florida, Virginia, Iowa, and New Hampshire, for their last push. Both gentlemen will be making appearances in the increasingly important state of Ohio, which is plagued with controversy due to reported voter suppression and other insidious tactics. Ahead of the visit to the Buckeye State, Obama addressed middle class voters with a passionate speech in Wisconsin on Monday to hopefully stave off surging Republican numbers in the state.

SEE ALSO: Don’t Fall For These Voting Myths On Election Day!

Speaking In Madison, Wis., President Obama said:

The folks at the very top in this country, they don’t need another champion in Washington. They’ll always have a seat at the table. They’ll always have access. They’ll always have influence. That’s the nature of things. The people who need a champion are the Americans whose letters I read late at night after a long day in the office; the men and women I meet on the campaign trail every day. The laid off worker who is going back to community college to retrain at the age 55 for a new career – she needs a champion. The restaurant owner who’s got great food but needs a loan to expand after the bank turned him down – he needs a champion. The cooks and the waiters and the cleaning staff at a Madison Hotel trying to save enough to buy a first home or send their kid to college – they need a champion.

Romney has countered by focusing his campaign on the sagging economy, unemployment, and government spending. Promising change, Romney supporters and surrogates claim that the former Massachusetts governor will usher in an uptick in employment and says his plans to move the country in to better economic times is far more solid than Obama’s.

Curiously, the details of the Romney/Ryan plan remain murky even on the eve of the elections while President Obama’s plan has been far more transparent.

With less than a day to decide, voters who have yet to solidify a position have a small window of time to tilt the fates of not only who will become the next President of the United States but also the future of the country overall.

SEE ALSO: What Voters Must Know Before Election Day

Obama To Wisconsin: Middle Class ‘Needs A Champion’ was originally published on newsone.com

D.L. Chandler Posted November 6, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: