Rihanna and her navi may be happy that she’s back with Chris Brown, but there’s one person who is not convinced and that is RiRi’s BFF Katy Perry. Katy is not happy that Chris is back in her girl’s life and it could be putting a strain on their relationship.

According to the NY Daily News:

Rihanna’s relationship with Chris Brown has put a strain on her friendship with BFF Katy Perry. A source in Perry’s camp tells Confidenti@l, They’re “barely talking” and ever since the couple reunited, “there has been tension” between them. Perry, who didn’t attend Rihanna’s Halloween bash, has been spending a lot of time with pals Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Our spy says Katy fears “Rihanna is making a huge mistake and doesn’t want to be part of it.”

MUST READ:The Love Triangle Continues! Chris Brown Spotted With Karrueche Tran

MUST READ: 3 Things A $250 Rihanna Album Will Not Help You Do

Chris Brown Coming Between Katy Perry & Rihanna’s Friendship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com