Radio One
Magic Johnson: “Obama Will Be A Better President His Second Term”

Magic Johnson is an extremely wealthy man, but President Barack Obama will receive his vote, not Mitt Romney. Listen to Magic Johnson explain why he’s willing to pay higher taxes under an Obama Administration, and why President Obama will have a great second term, if reelected. in this interview.

Magic Johnson: “Obama Will Be A Better President His Second Term” was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Earvin Magic Johnson , exclusive , interview , president barack obama , The Russ Parr Show

