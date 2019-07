Barack Obama Celebrity Endorsements

President Obama has several of celebirty endoresers ranging from fashion designers to rappers — and even chefs — the folks who power the nation’s culture industry have lined up to help ensure the success of the Obama/Biden ticket. Obama supporters such as Jayz, Beyounce, George Clooney, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will I am, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and more have not only helped raise money for the incumbent leader from their fellow artistic elites; they have also stirred the base of voters into action with the same star quality that has attracted millions of fans.

Check out the list below i found:

Comedians

