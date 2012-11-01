Nene Leakes May Be Reconciling With Her Husband [VIDEO]

When Season 4 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” ended, we weren’t sure what the future held for Nene and Gregg Leakes’ marriage. There were reports that the couple separated, but then Nene declared that she was divorced. So did they or didn’t they?

In recent months we saw the couple out and about looking like a couple, but we also saw Nene go on dates with her business partner, which left us scratching our heads. But from the looks of things, Gregg clearly wants his wife back.

In this super trailer for “RHOA” Season 5, Gregg is literally singing NeNe’s praises. During the cast trip to Anguilla, Gregg recites a little impromptu poem to his lady love, saying, “I’m in love with NeNe and she know who, cause I sure want her back to be my boo.”

Nene goes into the confessional and reveals:

“Of course Gregg wants me back; I’m doing a lot of things,” Nene says in her confessional, “We always had a great relationship, and it was very difficult during the time we weren’t together so I’m open to it.”

Take a look:

Do you think Nene and Gregg have a chance at repairing their 15 year relationship? Tune in to Bravo on November 4th at 9/8c to find out.

