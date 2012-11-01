CLOSE
Charlotte
Radio One Charlotte’s Old School 105.3 Explosive First Month Debut!!!

We have the best listeners in the country! Thanks to our listeners who have made the switch, Old School 105.3 out-delivers the old “My 92.7” by nearly 90 percent.  After just six weeks on the air, we are closing the gap with similar formats in Charlotte.

Old School 105.3 debuted at No. 3 for ages 25-54 in the afternoon drive time and we’re No. 1 with that age group in the evening.

We want extend a special thanks to all of our listeners for making the switch. Now tell your friends to make the switch to!

