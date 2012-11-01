A twitter war of words occured when an Evelyn Lozada fan went at Chad Johnson’s jump off….sparking a chain reaction causing Evelyn, Chad and his mother to jump in on the action….. gotta love twitter!

Ocho’s groupie decided to write an essay to Ev in response…

@EvelynLozada please pull up the heart monitor app on your iPhone & take a deeeep breath before you collapse a lung, grandma. You don’t know anything about me or anything about what you think you’re watching. It’s healthy to see you’re spending your “new” time, “new” energy, “new” growth & “new” outlook on Twitter all day, though. You’re quite the muse. I literally don’t have time for your character defects & your energy doesn’t exist in my world. Best of luck to you, I mean that. #allthewaybye” See Bossip

Chad Johnson’s Jumpoff Attacks Evelyn On Twitter was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted November 1, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: