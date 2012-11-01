Election Day-Ready: One Form of ID Needed to Bring to the Polls on Nov 6

Register to vote, check your voter status or your polling location, please visit the State Board of Election’s website at www.sbe.virginia.gov. Fill out the application, sign it, print it and mail it to your local registrar. All registrar locations are available on the site.

Are you Election Day-Ready?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2012. The voter polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee Voting Begins: September 21, 2012

Voter Registration Deadline: October 15, 2012

Last Day to Vote Absentee by-mail: October 31, 2012

Last Day to Vote Absentee in-person: November 3, 2012

Virginia’s Voter ID law has been in place since 2000. This legislation only deals with individuals who do not bring an approved form of ID with them to the polls when voting.

Under this legislation and existing law, the following are acceptable forms of ID for voting:

Virginia voter registration card

Social Security card

Valid Virginia driver’s license

Any other identification card issued by an agency of the Commonwealth, one of its political subdivisions, or the United States

Any valid student identification card issued by a Virginia institution of higher education

A valid identification card issued by an employer containing a photograph of the voter

A copy of a current utility bill

A copy of a bank statement

A government check

A paycheck that shows the name and address of the voter.

Only one form of identification is needed to bring to the polls on election day.

Here is the Candidates List for the Congressional and local General Election 2012 http://www.sbe.virginia.gov/cms/Cidate_Information/Cidate_Lists/CidatesList.asp

The vote is your fundamental right in America. Did you know that the 24th Amendment made it illegal for states to charge a poll tax to voters, 1964? Did you know that the Voting Rights Act authorized the federal government to take over the voting process because blacks were prevented from registering to vote or cast a vote through literacy tests and intimidation tactics, 1965?

Did you know that one vote gave America the English language instead of German, 1776?

Did you know that one vote gave Adolf Hitler leadership of the Nazi Party, 1923?

Let’s dispel the myth that your one vote doesn’t count or make a difference. The one vote has changed the course of our nation’s history. Please visit http://www.usfca.edu/fac-staff/hancock/pol204/history.htm.

It gets better the power of one vote http://www.learn-usa.com/of_relevance/vote.htm

So with the history of voting and the one vote will you register to vote now? Register to vote and check your voter status www.sbe.virginia.gov. Please fill out the voter application, print it and mail it to the State Board of Elections.

SAVE THE DATE:

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2012

Your vote is your voice, your right and your power. Please exercise its use. Miss Community Cloovia

Election Day-Ready: One Form of ID Needed to Bring to the Polls on Nov 6 was originally published on kissrichmond.com

November 1, 2012

