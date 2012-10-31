Chrisette Michele: I Became A Vegan, Un-Afraid To Show My True Self (VIDEO)

Chrisette Michele took a much-needed break from the music industry. What’s she been up to? Glad you asked! The Grammy award-winning songstress travelled the roads of Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Paris. Chrisette found herself retracing the footsteps of the fashion and film icon, Audrey Hepburn. Her experiences gave birth to her upcoming project, “Audrey Hepburn : An Audiovisual Presentation” –an eclectic piece for her fans which will be ready for free release on her birthday December 8th.

(Don’t worry, #TeamBeautiful will have the exclusive for you!)

MUST READ: PRESS PLAY: Chrisette Michele Ft 2 Chainz “Charades”

Her new look is much more than fabulous but it’s a drastic change for Chrisette. I know you beauties are just as curious as I am, so I asked her why the change?

I took some time off to travel and cleanse. I became vegan over that time of introspection and decided to be un-afraid to show my true self with my art. I’ve decided to style myself from now on, and express my ideas and points of view the way I choose. Paris reminded me that it’s ok to wear my “art” on my sleeve. I call this new sense of self, of being, of creativity “Rich Hipster”. I’m rich in heart and rich in art. – Chrisette Michele

I have a super girl-crush on Chrisette. Her style is just… fantabulous, and to learn that she is now styling herself I’m a totally a stan. Here’s a peek at the photo shoot and video portion of her presentation taken with the brown skin photography guru, Derek Blanks. Chrisette reveals her tattoos on her right and left shoulders for the first time ever with #TeamBeautiful.

I see you Chrisette. Stylin’ on these girls! I love the idea of finding your true self. I imagine the struggle of many artists who have teams telling them how to look, dress, and what kind of image they should have. I applaud Chrisette for finding the courage to make moves on her own terms! Can’t wait to listen to her new stuff.

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012

RELATED STORIES:

Beautiful Music Together: Beyonce Teams Up With Miguel In The Studio [POLL]

Brandy: “I Had To Tell [Whitney] To Chill Out, I Was Irritated” [EXCLUSIVE]

INTERLUDES: Q Parker Performs “Yes” Live

Chrisette Michele: I Became A Vegan, Un-Afraid To Show My True Self (VIDEO) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ty Alexander Posted October 31, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: