Ever since President Obama expressed public support for same-sex couples right to marry, many have suggested black churches and clergy wouldn’t support the president. Rev. Otis Moss II and Rev. Charles Jenkins express why black churches must support Obama.

The Black Church Must Stand Up For President Obama was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted October 5, 2012

