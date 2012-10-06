CLOSE
Charlotte
Talkers Debate First 2012 Presidential Debate

It’s generally agreed that Mitt Romney won the first debate between he and President Barack Obama. The Punditry suggest President Obama gave a lackluster performance. Democrats wondered aloud if the Obama campaign sought to avoid offending Independent voters by launching an aggressive attack of Romney. President Obama’s staunchest supporters also claim that Mitt Romney shifted his rhetoric yet again to tact the center. COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland delved into the first Presidential debate of 2012 with Conservative talker, Henry Hollingshead.

