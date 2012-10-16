CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Min. Louis Farrakhan Talks Faith And Atonement

0 reads
Leave a comment

In a wide-ranging speech that lasted for more than two hours, Min. Louis Farrakhan rallied devotees and the curious to invest in themselves and their communities. Farrakhan spoke at Bojangles Arena on Sunday. His speech was the highlight of a weekend of events commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the Million Man March. The speech drew several thousand people including Big Daddy Kane and Tone X.

Min. Louis Farrakhan Talks Faith And Atonement was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

atonement , big daddy kane , Million Man March , min. louis farrakhan , tone x

1 2Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close