In a wide-ranging speech that lasted for more than two hours, Min. Louis Farrakhan rallied devotees and the curious to invest in themselves and their communities. Farrakhan spoke at Bojangles Arena on Sunday. His speech was the highlight of a weekend of events commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the Million Man March. The speech drew several thousand people including Big Daddy Kane and Tone X.

Min. Louis Farrakhan Talks Faith And Atonement was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

1 2Next page »

Tonya Jameson Posted October 15, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: