By Jibril Hough

Muslim Activist

As I walked into Bojangles Arena to hear Minister Louis Farrakhan, carrying my prayer rug a brother approached me and asked about the time for prayer. We quickly found a place to pray and a few other brother joined us. This is how the ‘main event’ began for me and the beauty of Islam. Strangers coming together, praying and fellowshipping for the sake of God. This is the beautiful by product of a day and gathering like this.

The weekend activities began with a unity Jumah led by Imam Sultan Muhammad, the grandson of the late leader of the Nation of Islam, Elijah Muhammad. This was a historic moment in the history of the NOI, for Sultan is their very first Imam, and was appointed by Minister Farrakhan to lead the community in religious affairs.

Sultan’s sermon gave a beautiful message of brotherhood and connecting with the world community of Muslims, while reserving the right to apply our unique perspectives as Muslims living in the wilderness of North America. As I listened to Imam Sultan lead the community in prayer and recite beautifully in Arabic, I thought this must have been the ultimate wish of his grandfather Elijah Muhammad and the direction he wanted the Nation to move towards. Sharing my prayer rug and supporting this Jumah gave a feeling of being on the right side of a historic moment. After the prayer I had the opportunity to connect with Imam Sultan and we agreed to support each other as we move towards a more unified Muslim community.

Min. Farrakan's Visit Highlights Unity That Islam Promotes was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

