Teyana Taylor Channels Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor decides to show homage to Janet Jackson in new photo. It doesn’t look as sexy as Janet’s pose but she tried. I’me sure the tabloids will eat this one up though. Isn’t Teyana a recording artist though 1st? The the first time I’d found out about her was her song “Google Me” but I haven’t heard much since then. She’s been in more movies recently such as Madea’s Big Happy Family & Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming. Hopefully we can hear some new music from her soon.

Cousin Keith Posted July 31, 2012

