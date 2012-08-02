CLOSE
Photos
Home

USA’s Gabby Douglas Wins Gold In Women’s All-Around

0 reads
Leave a comment

LONDON – U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas made history Thursday, winning the most coveted color of all, Olympic gold. Douglas, 16, became the first African-American to win the women’s all-around title.

MUST TRY: Online Tool Lets You Plug In Your Height and Weight And Find the Olympic Athlete Who Matches Your Body + Find Your Olympic TV Schedule

MUST SEE: U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Wins Gold!

USA’s Gabby Douglas Wins Gold In Women’s All-Around was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

gabby douglas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 8 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close