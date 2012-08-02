USA’s Gabby Douglas Wins Gold In Women’s All-Around

LONDON – U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas made history Thursday, winning the most coveted color of all, Olympic gold. Douglas, 16, became the first African-American to win the women’s all-around title.

