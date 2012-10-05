Special thanks to all of you who supported and attended this week’s Presidential Debate Watch Party with our special guest host Michael Baisden. Take a look at exclusive photos below from the event and if you were there, too, share your pics with us via Facebook and Twitter. Don’t forget to be prepared to vote!

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

RELATED LINKS:

Only One Form of Identification Needed at the Polls on Election Day in Virginia

Was the Presidential Debate This Week the “Setup Debate” In Your Opinion?

Michelle Obama Reveals Why President Barack Obama Stays So Cool

Arnez J. Jokes About the Presidential Debate on the TJMS

Aries Spears’ Celebrity Impersonations on the Presidential Debate

Presidential Debate Watch Party [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com