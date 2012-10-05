Presidential Debate Watch Party [PHOTOS]

Special thanks to all of you who supported and attended this week’s Presidential Debate Watch Party with our special guest host Michael Baisden. Take a look at exclusive photos below from the event and if you were there, too, share your pics with us via Facebook and Twitter. Don’t forget to be prepared to vote!
