Cee Lo Green is the target of an LAPD investigation into sexual battery. LAPD sources say a woman recently filed a police report accusing “The Voice” judge, who’s real name Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, of a sexual assault.

Cee Lo has denied the allegations which were said to have taken place in a Downtown LA restaurant. No charges have been filed but expect more information as the investigation continues.

See more at TMZ

Follow on Twitter @djkingtutt804

Cee Lo Green Accused Of Alleged Sexual Assault was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted October 31, 2012

Also On 105.3 RnB: