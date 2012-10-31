CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Cee Lo Green Accused Of Alleged Sexual Assault

0 reads
Leave a comment

 Cee Lo Green is the target of an LAPD investigation into sexual battery. LAPD sources say a woman recently filed a police report accusing “The Voice” judge, who’s  real name Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, of a sexual assault.

Cee Lo has denied the allegations which were said to have taken place in a Downtown LA restaurant. No charges have been filed but expect more information as the investigation continues.

See more at TMZ

Follow on Twitter @djkingtutt804

Cee Lo Green Accused Of Alleged Sexual Assault was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Cee Lo Green Accused Of Alleged Sexual Assault

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 10 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close