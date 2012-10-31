Radio One Poll Patrol Provides Rides to the Polls in Richmond & Petersburg: Call the Hotline

Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia will provide rides to the polls for voters on election day. If you will need a ride to the polls on November 6, 2012, call the Poll Patrol Hotline at 804-501-0415 or for rides in Petersburg call Delegate Rosalyn Dance’s office at 804-862-2922. Leave your name, address, and telephone number. Speak clearly.
We would like to thank area motorcycle clubs and civic organizations for supporting Virginia voters. Voters will be transported by vans to the polls.
Buffalo Soldiers, Mother Chapter, Petersburg, VA
Buffalo Soldiers, Richmond, VA
Sons of Solomon, VA Chapter
Young Men’s Love and Union Club
Boys ll Men, Mother Chapter
Down N Dirty, Richmond Chapter
Supreme Ladies, Richmond Chapter
Nubian Kruzers United, Richmond, VA
Trinity Baptist Church, A. Lincoln James, Pastor
Henrico 44, Masonic Lodge, Prince Hall Masons
12th Masonic District, Prince Hall Masons
