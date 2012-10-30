Hurricane Sandy Affects Late Night TV, The Letterman and Fallon Shows Go On

A few of your ‘late night talk shows’ were taped without a studio audience thanks to Hurricane Sandy. Sandy made landfall Monday night at 70 mph wind gusts in New Jersey and New York causing floods and power outages along the east coast. The dangerous winds and high water didn’t stop David Letterman from taping the “Late Show” on CBS. He went on as schedule, although he had no audience. Jimmy Fallon also taped his show on NBC audience-free.

However, Comedy Central canceled live tapings of the “the Daily Show” and the Colbert Report.” And Jimmy Kimmel canceled the first episode of the Brooklyn week tapings for his ABC late night talk show, which is not taped in New York but in Los Angeles.

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hab8YTGWOhg%5D

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-oQrDhqhTI%5D

Miss Community Clovia Posted October 30, 2012

