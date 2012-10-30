The WWE Invades Charlotte And Donates 1 Million Dollars For Breast Cancer. [Video]

WWE gets plenty of flak for its super sleazy attitude towards certain sensitive social issues and various storylines that have left a bad taste in the mouths of the general public. But the company does plenty of good, too, and even if it’s just a public relations ploy more than anything else (and we’re not saying it is either way), it’s still helping good causes.

Like the Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization. On last night’s (Oct. 29, 2012) episode of Monday Night Raw, the company donated $1 million in its continued quest to help find a cure for breast cancer.

This all comes on the final live WWE show before the end of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I can’t think of a better way to close it out.

Here’s the video of the donation from Raw:

Also On 105.3 RnB: