Not even a mini riot could stop the high-energy crowd from enjoying Howard University’s legendary International Yardfest on Friday.

Show headliner 2 Chainz surprised everyone when he brought out fellow G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T, but it wasn’t until Drake jumped on stage wearing a red Howard crew neck that brought the crowd over the edge.

Media barricades went tumbling to the ground, along with some photographers, as a screaming crowd rushed the stage.

Students Injured at Howard Homecoming Yardfest in Riot was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Posted October 22, 2012

