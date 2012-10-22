CLOSE
National
Home

Students Injured at Howard Homecoming Yardfest in Riot

0 reads
Leave a comment

Not even a mini riot could stop the high-energy crowd from enjoying Howard University’s legendary International Yardfest on Friday.

Show headliner 2 Chainz surprised everyone when he brought out fellow G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T, but it wasn’t until Drake jumped on stage wearing a red Howard crew neck that brought the crowd over the edge.

Media barricades went tumbling to the ground, along with some photographers, as a screaming crowd rushed the stage.

Click the image above or the link below to view the footage.

RELATED LINKS:

Howard University Yardfest Riot

Students Injured at Howard Homecoming Yardfest in Riot was originally published on kissrichmond.com

2 Chainz , campus , drake , hbcu , hip-hop , Howard University , injuries , International Yardfest , Riot , students , t.i.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 10 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 10 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close