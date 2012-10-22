Students Injured at Howard Homecoming Yardfest in Riot

0 reads Leave a comment
Not even a mini riot could stop the high-energy crowd from enjoying Howard University’s legendary International Yardfest on Friday.
Show headliner 2 Chainz surprised everyone when he brought out fellow G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T, but it wasn’t until Drake jumped on stage wearing a red Howard crew neck that brought the crowd over the edge.
Media barricades went tumbling to the ground, along with some photographers, as a screaming crowd rushed the stage.
