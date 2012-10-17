Early Voting in North Carolina starts this Thursday!

N.C. residents can start heading to the voting booth on Thursday as early voting sites open in Mecklenburg County and other parts of the state.

Mecklenburg is opening 22 of the one-stop voting sites at libraries, government buildings and other facilities across the county.

Residents who haven’t previously registered to vote can do so and vote on the same day at the early voting sites. You’ll need to bring identification showing your current name and address such as a driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub or government-issued document.

