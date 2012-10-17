Mitt Romney said in order to get control of gun violence, kids needs to be raised in a two parent home! Is this realistic?

Mitt Romney declared the United States needed to “change the culture of violence we have” by promoting marriage, is he right?

The GOP candidate said he didn’t support any new legislation to restrict access to guns. Romney agreed with President Barack Obama that increased education could help prevent gun violence. But he said two parent families could prevent gun violence as well.

“We need moms and dads helping raise kids wherever possible,” Romney explained. “The benefit of having two parents in the home — and that is not always possible, lot of great single moms, single dads. But gosh, to tell our kids that before they have babies they ought to think about getting married to someone, that’s a great idea. Because if there is a two parent family, the prospect of living in poverty goes down dramatically. The opportunities that the child will be able to achieve increase dramatically. So we can make changes in the way our culture works to bring people away from violence and give them opportunities and bring them into the American system.”

I agree, but is this realistic in our society today. I only hope that our future families could be raised in a two parent home, but that doesn’t always happen. so what are your thoughts on this?

