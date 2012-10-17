Romney embarrased last night concering his comments on the Libyan attacks

Romney looks seemingly angry after finding out he was statements about the Libyan attack were wrong!

President Barack Obama said he identified the September 11 assault on the U.S. Consulate in Libya as a terrorist attack within a day; former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney said it took two weeks.

The claim: “The day after the attack, governor, I stood in the Rose Garden and I told the American people in the world that we are going to find out exactly what happened,” Obama said. “That this was an act of terror and I also said that we’re going to hunt down those who committed this crime.”

