Did LIL’ Waynes Daddy Birdman buy a mansion in Miami for 20 million in cash? Read full story [pics]

Bryan BIRDMAN Williams just purchased the Palm Island waterfront estate formerly owned by Grammy winning producer Scott Storch is listed for $14.5M.

The megamanse features 9 bedrooms and 15 baths, plus all the amenities you’d expect from a high-rolling producer who has worked with hip hop elite like Beyonce, Xtina, Mariah, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

Square footage: 19,000

Bed/Bath: 9 Bed/15 Bath

Listing Price: $20,000,000

Located on exclusive Palm Island, these XXL digs include a 75 foot great room, 25 foot soaring ceilings, 100 feet of waterfront, and the ubiqitous theater/gym/spa trio. Seven sets of French doors lead to a two level terrace.

Oh and he didn’t need a mortgage for the purchase. Word is that he paid for the mansion . . . IN CASH!!!

