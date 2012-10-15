Round 2, of the Presidential Debate! Obama has to show up BIG! or it could hurt his re-election

President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were staying out of the spotlight Monday, underscoring the intense focus each campaign is placing on the second presidential debate.

Obama’s campaign, seeking to rebound from a dismal first debate, promised a more energetic president would take the stage Tuesday at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Romney’s team aimed to build on a commanding opening debate that gave the Republican new life in the White House race.

Obama and top aides plan hours of practice sessions ahead of the town hall-style event, including some mock exchanges with Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., who is playing the role of Romney

Remember early voting starts the 18th of this month and election Day is Tuesday Nov. 6th! Lets get out and vote people!! make a difference.

Also On 105.3 RnB: