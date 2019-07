For all you “zombie” lovers out there, your favorite Drama returns for Season 3 this Sunday on AMC.

IronE Singleton, known as “T-Dog” on the show speaks with Frequency News, Old School 105.3 ‘ s Star Connor about what this new season will bring. Singleton also shared his struggle of becoming an Actor and inspirational testimonies of life experiences.

