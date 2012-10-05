JCSU’s Mosiac Village Is More Than Just An Apartment Complex (Photo & Video)

Tonya Jameson

For Johnson C. Smith University students and other tenants who occupy the Mosiac Village, the 80-apartment style suites may simply be a place to live, but the building represents so much more. Mosiac Village is a cornerstone of JCSU president Ronald Carter’s effort to revitalize the Northwest Corridor. The Village represents the hopes of community and city leaders that an area that once reflected the black middle class will reclaim its status as a beacon of prosperity and opportunity. It’s part of an ongoing campaign to rehabilitate the ailing corridor. Other projects have included the JCSU Arts Factory, the “Passing Through Light” public art installation underneath I-77 on Trade Street, the Gold Rush shuttle extension and more.

Mosiac Village is a mixed used community that features apartments housing about 300 tenants and 7,500 square feet of retail space. No Grease Barbershop has already signed on to be the first tenant. It also includes a 400-car parking garage. JCSU students began moving in on Thursday, but the building will open to non-JCSU renters as well.The building is gorgeous featuring a rooftop garden, outdoor courtyard and mural by Charlotte artist Abel Jackson.

Longtime resident Aaron Orr says seeing the opening of Mosiac Village makes him want to shout.

“This is a great thing and it shows that we can pull together,” said Aaron Orr.

Orr wasn’t the only person feeling emotional about the grand opening. Carter choked up during his remarks. Mayor Anthony Foxx used the grand opening as a chance to talk about the importance of supporting city efforts to focus on Charlotte’s less affluent communities.

[ooyala code=”VlYmczNjquyQah6LrbLy3Z31LTKvPMO4″]