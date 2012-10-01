Vice President Joe Biden To Speak At NC Music Factory Tuesday

Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the NC Music Factory on Tuesday. Tickets were made available to the public over the weekend. Biden’s speech comes a day before the first presidential debate in the 2012 election season and less than a month since he spoke here for the Democratic National Convention.

North Carolina is a battleground state. A new poll show President Obama and Gov. Mitt Romney are neck-and-neck in the state. This is Biden’s sixth visit to N.C. After speaking in Charlotte Tuesday morning, Biden will travel to Asheville.

