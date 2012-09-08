Usher Attempts To Block Tameka Foster’s Request For A New Trial

Usher Raymond isn’t seeming like the hearty good guy we have come to know his as. After winning primary custody over his two children, from ex-wife Tameka Foster, during her time of grief after losing son Kile Glover, he attempting blocked her request for a re-trial.

Tameka Foster claims the judge who proceeded over the trial received campaign contributions from Usher’s lawyer, reports TMZ. Usher filed a response to her request on Wednesday, stating her appeal as “an assault on the integrity of the court.”

It is Tameka’s right to appeal. We are hoping for the best outcome in this bitter situation.

