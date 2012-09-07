UP FRONT: Angela Simmons & June Ambrose At The Tadashi Shoji Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week has begun and we’re all about people watching. Yesterday we spotted the stylish June Ambrose with her mini me Summer, and the stunning Angela Simmons sitting front row at the Tadashi Shoji runway show. We asked them about their personal style, fall fashion must-haves and more! Check out the fashionable details they had to share!

JUNE AMBROSE

What do you think is the biggest show this year that you’re excited about?

June Ambrose: That’s a tough question. Spring has kind of really proven itself to be quite inviting. The fall shows are so much better. I am looking forward to Zac Posen and Vera Wang and even J. Crew. I really look forward to that. My daughter wears a lot of Crew Cuts. I love Tadashi. It’s great for my curvy clients. There’s so much to be seen. Chadwick Bell was genius. I wanna go to Cushnie and the designers that are outside of the venue as well.

What are you looking forward to outside of Lincoln Center?

Cushnie and Siriano–because Siriano was really cool last year.

Who are your biggest influences when it comes to you dressing yourself?

I’m really influenced by glamour. I love lady-like pieces. I love taking them out of context and mixing something sporty with them. I’m really inspired by icons that wear gloves and petty coats and I think that the return of the lady is imminent.

So you’re wearing a baseball cap…

It’s more of a riding cap, you know? I know the turban thing is happening for everybody right now. {sly smile} I’m glad that young women have found something that I always considered to be a crown, to be something that’s being celebrated. I’ve been a fan of turban for years.

ANGELA SIMMONS

What would you call your style aesthetic?

I was just talking about this today. I’m always evolving and changing my style. I’m always changing. There’s always a piece you might keep that you kinda intertwine with everything else. For the most part, I’m always changing.

What do you call your look today?

It’s bold and fun, but to me it feels calm at the same time with a lot of black. The biggest thing is this, I like to have fun. I think that fashion’s fun.

What are the three biggest pieces every girl needs in her closet this fall?

A good jacket, a nice pair of shoes and a pair of flat boots. You have to have boots.

What are you working on?

I’m working on a clothing line and a lot more stuff in fashion and television that will come to surface soon.

